By GREG JORDAN
and CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL,Va. – Tazewell County topped 100 coronavirus cases Tuesday with yet another virus-related hospitalization being reported by health officials. In Mercer County, officials with the Princeton Health Care Center — a COVID-19 hotspot — released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the recent hospitalization of 16 individuals at the nursing home.
Tazewell County's number of COVID-19 cases grew by four Tuesday, adding to the 11 new cases reported Monday to give the county a total of 102 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There was one new hospitalization in Tazewell County Monday, giving the county a total of seven hospitalizations. All seven hospitalizations have occurred over the past three weeks. No deaths have been recorded, according to the state department of health.
In other parts of Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County's number of positive case rose by one to 73. Giles County's number of cases stayed at 23 with two hospitalizations and no deaths. Bland County's COVID-19 cases remained at seven with no hospitalizations and no deaths. Wythe County's numbers decreased by one case, giving it a total of 107; the county has had 12 hospitalizations and three deaths.
In Mercer County, the number of virus cases increased to 167 Tuesday. Three residents of Mercer County have died as a result of the virus, and 16 individuals at a Princeton nursing home were hospitalized Sunday night due to COVID-19.
A statement released Tuesday by the Princeton Health Care Center addressed the recent hospitalizations at the nursing home.
“Two days ago, our team, proactively ran some tests (as ordered by a physician) on some of our current residents. For confidentiality reasons, I cannot disclose the specific on-site testing or any of the resident specific information,” the statement from PHCC Administrator Stefanie Compton said. “The outcome of some of those tests prompted the immediate need for additional testing that is only available in an acute care (hospital) setting. Therefore, our staff notified emergency services. We understand that once that call was made, that it was considered to be a massive need. Per the coordination of county/regional emergency response, multiple EMS agencies from various areas arrived to transport our residents. When that occurs, the local EMS, our facility, nor the local hospital determines where patients/residents go. We are thankful for all of their assistance in helping to get our residents to the acute care facilities for additional needed interventions. Some of those residents have returned to our center from the emergency rooms while others remain at various hospitals.”
The statement from Compton added that any staff members that are currently fighting COVID-19 are not permitted to work and have been given the directive to stay home and follow the guidelines as outlined by health officials. Compton said staff members are not permitted to return to work until they are cleared through our infection control team, per CDC guidelines.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported seven new deaths across the state Tuesday with numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to increase.
The DHHR reported as of 10 a.m., Tuesday, there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Mercer County's number of positive COVID-19 cases grew from 165 to 167, and three deaths had been recorded as of Tuesday. In McDowell County, the number of cases rose from 43 to 45, and no deaths had been reported. Monroe County's number of positive cases remained at 18.
