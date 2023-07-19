TAZEWELL, Va. — A $1.2 million state grant will allow for the hiring of additional school resource officers in Tazewell County, while also providing funding for new vehicles and equipment for deputies.
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services has awarded several grants to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for fiscal year 2023-2024 totaling $1,277,436, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
Hieatt, who is also a member of the Virginia Criminal Justice Services Board, said the funding will allow for the hiring of two additional school resource officers at Richlands High School and the continuation of resource officers at other schools.
“Over $643,000 of the grant funding we are receiving are for school resource officers” Hieatt said in a press release Tuesday announcing the funding award. “We are very excited about Richlands High School going from one part-time officer to two full-time officers, both deputies are certified and experienced, and one is also an EMT.”
The Richlands Police Department will assist with that effort, according to Hieatt.
“I appreciate Chief Holt, of the Richlands Police Department, for the close working relationship we now have between our agencies, and for the letter of support he sent to the DCJS Board asking for the increase in SRO’s to help the students and staff at the school,” Hieatt said.
School resource officers are stationed at individual schools, where they can respond to emergency situations that may occur at those facilities.
Another $634,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to the sheriff’s office for equipment.
Hieatt said this includes new vehicles, firearms and investigative equipment.
The funding also will provide assistance with the expanded K-9 program at the sheriff’s office and the county’s DARE program.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
