TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Supervisors are helping out laid off county coal miners impacted by the recent sudden closing of Blackjewel.
Each resident laid off will receive a $200 gift card as well as other help after a decision made by the board during its Tuesday night meeting.
“After a lengthy discussion the board members were able to make some phone calls to local businesses and then some board members making personal donations to be able to provide $200 gift cards for each person who was identified as a Tazewell County resident tonight,” said Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes after the meeting. “These cards will be delivered to the individuals tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Huddle House in Richlands provided, they were identified at the meeting as laid off Blackjewel miners.”
Hymes said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury was calling the miners who live in her district.
“In addition, the board issued an additional $5,500 to four local food pantries based on where the miners live in the county,” he said.
Those food pantries are Good Samaritan, Center for Christian Action, A Child Shall Lead Them and Labor of Love Mission.
The board will also send letters to the Tazewell County PSA (Public Service Authority) , and the Richlands, Bluefieid and Tazewell local governments asking they suspend any cutoffs for 90 days for Blackjewel miners.
“We were just trying to help these residents,” Hymes said. “Generally, employees get notice of a mass layoff and some warning. These people were not only laid off without notice, their last two checks bounced so we felt we need to try and help them out as best we could.”
Those miners may also be getting some help from a former coal operator.
According to Fox Business News in a report published Wednesday, former coal tycoon Richard Gilliam is donating more than $1 million to help coal miners who lost out on paychecks after coal operator Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy last month.
The Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation’s donations will be dispersed in the form of $2,000 checks to more than 500 coal miners across Kentucky and Virginia, the report said.
Buchanan County also made an announcement Wednesday on helping the miners.
People Incorporated of Virginia has received a special appropriation from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors to assist unpaid employees of Blackjewel Coal who are also residents of Buchanan County, county officials said.
Former employees of Blackjewel Coal who live in Buchanan County are invited to complete an application for financial assistance between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 9 (today and Friday) at the Buchanan County Government Center located at 4305 Slate Creek Rd. in Grundy.
People Incorporated and county staff will be on hand to receive applications and assist with the application process. Applicants will be asked to provide documentation of having been a recently terminated Blackjewel employee and proof of residence in Buchanan County at the time of application.
“People Incorporated has been a resource for Buchanan County residents since 1992,” said Rob Goldsmith, President and CEO of People Incorporated. “We’re pleased to be able to serve the Buchanan County community in this way.”
