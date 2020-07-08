By CHARLES OWENS
and CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — New coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday morning in Mercer, Tazewell and Buchanan counties. It was also confirmed Wednesday that a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has tested positive for COVID-19.
In Mercer County, a new COVID-19 case was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 58 with 35 active cases and 23 recoveries. Three people also were hospitalized in Mercer County within the last two weeks, and one individual — who was not a resident of Mercer County — died at Princeton Community Hospital due to COVID-19 related complications earlier this year during the shutdown period.
The majority of the new cases in Mercer County have occurred over the past two weeks, and more than half of those cases involve community spread of the virus with the other half being attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other out-of-state locations.
A new case also was reported Wednesday morning in Tazewell County, which brought the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 23. A legal ad published in the Daily Telegraph Wednesday indicated that a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors also has tested positive for COVID-19.
Travis Hackworth, the board’s Western District supervisor, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hackworth said he feels well and is only experiencing mild symptoms. Hackworth said he is currently in quarantine, but hopes to be recovered in time for the July 21 board meeting.
The legal ad said a local state of emergency has been extended in Tazewell County through at least Aug. 4.
The number of reported virus cases in Buchanan County also increased Wednesday from 33 to 36.
