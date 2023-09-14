TAZEWELL,Va. – The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has an ongoing investigation about a missing man from the Raven area of Tazewell County.
Matthew Crigger, 37, has not been seen in several days and his family is very worried about his safety, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Crigger was last seen driving a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
Anyone with information that could help to find Matthew Crigger can call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 276-988-0902.
