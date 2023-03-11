TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced a new program Friday that is recruiting volunteers ready to assist the citizens of Tazewell County and help the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.
Applications are being accepted for membership into the new Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Posse Program, according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. This volunteer program will allow members to take training in a variety of subjects such as basic medical needs, search and rescue techniques and law enforcement procedures.
Posse members will see and learn about every aspect of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office including communications, the Detective Division, Patrol, School Safety and more.
“Establishing a Volunteer Posse Program not only gives us extra eyes and ears around the county, but gives us a specialized group we can call upon during various emergency situations” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt. “The Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who can go through special training sessions in the evenings for two weeks and then are willing to attend training once a month, and be ready to be called upon during an emergency where extra help may be needed and various events across the county.”
Interested individuals may email brian.triplett@tcsova.org for applications and questions. They may also call 276-988-1108.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
