TAZEWELL, Va. — A fatal shooting which took place inside a home is currently being investigated by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tazewell County 911 Center received a call around 10:08 p.m. May 9 about a shooting from a residence on Pounding Mill Branch Road, Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Monday.
“Deputies responded to the residence and found 46-year-old Eric Lockhart had been shot in the chest within the residence,” Hieatt said. “The residence is where he lived with his wife and family.”
Tazewell County EMS also responded and took Lockhart to Carillion Tazewell Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival, Hieatt said. Detectives from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene and started an investigation which is being led by Sgt. Michelle Conklin.
As of Monday, it appears that the incident was a domestic situation between husband and wife that then escalated to the point where a gun was fired, Hieatt said. When this occurred there were also children in the residence, so the sheriff’s office is also working with Child Protective Services through the Tazewell County Department of Social Services.
No criminal charges had been filed Monday. Members of the sheriff’s office will work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to review all of the evidence collected, including witness statements, to determine the next course of action, Hieatt said.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released once a determination has been made, he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.