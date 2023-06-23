TAZEWELL, Va. — A new sheriff’s cruiser is now patrolling Tazewell County while honoring the nation’s military branches and the people who have served and continue to serve their country.
The idea for the new cruiser featuring patriotic artwork came about when the officer who takes care of the cruisers at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Chuck McNerlin, found a new vehicle that was light brown, Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.
“We wondered what kind of design would look good on this car, and actually Major (Harold) Heatley was the one who came up with the idea of doing it as a military car and using some camouflage like the Desert Storm type, the brown camouflage,” Hieatt said.
Heatley is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and there are several other members of the sheriff’s office who have also served in the military, he added.
To bring the idea to fruition, the sheriff’s office went to the person who has painted the office’s other cruisers, David Bowling of R&S Graphics
“We wanted something to honor officers who had lost their lives during service, those who were prisoners of war and missing in action,” Hieatt stated. “And we also wanted to show each branch of the military on the vehicle. Mr. Bowling came up with the design, which we approved, and he came up with the car.”
The new cruiser has been assigned to Lt. James Crigger. It’s being used for regular patrols, but it will also be used for events such as Veterans Day parades and other events honoring the nation’s military and veterans.
“Lt. Crigger has said that several people have honked, pulled up beside him and said how much they love the car,” Hieatt said.
