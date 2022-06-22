TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department cruiser is among the law enforcement vehicles across Virginia competing to see which one is the best.
The office’s black-and-white DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) cruiser entered the contest when Sgt. Landon Hieatt, son of Sheriff Brian Hieatt, learned about it. Sheriff Hieatt said his son is in charge of the DARE program.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the DARE cruiser was ahead with 869 votes, Sheriff Hieatt said.
People who want to vote for the DARE cruiser can go to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook and click on a link under the cruiser. This link goes to the BlueLine Unlimited Police Cruiser Photo Contest.
The prize is $1,000. Sheriff Hieatt said that if the cruiser wins, this money will be used for the DARE program.
“Every year, we try to do fundraisers for the DARE program,” he said. “That (prize) would help us tremendously.”
People can vote for their favorite cruiser every day until the contest ends on July 31.
“Even if you voted once, you can get on there the very next day,” Sheriff Hieatt said. “We hope to keep those votes coming in.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
