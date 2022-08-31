TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has once again received a letter cautioning him about religious references and activities related to his office.
But also once again Hieatt sees nothing inherently wrong with what he does.
“It is the citizens in Tazewell County who elected me and they know my stance on religion and it’s up to them whether they keep me in office,” he said.
Hieatt was referring to a letter he recently received from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based group that promotes the separation of church and state.
“A concerned local area resident reported that the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder to ‘Exalt the Lord’ on the upcoming (May 2022) National Day of Prayer (NDP) at Cornerstone Church on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page,” the letter said. “It is our understanding that you actively participated in this event, in your official uniform, and even led a prayer for local community members.”
The letter, from FFRF staff attorney Christopher Line, went on to say the Sheriff’s Office “regularly posts religious messages on its Facebook page, including a post on May 22, 2022, which thanked a pastor for inviting the Sheriff’s Office to attend and participate in a church service at Parkview Baptist Church.”
“The Sheriff’s Office’s promotion of a NDP event and religious messages poses constitutional concerns,” the letter said. “The Establishment Clause in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from favoring religion. The Supreme Court has said time and again that the ‘First Amendment mandates government neutrality between religion and religion, and between religion and nonreligion.’”
In 2016, Hieatt also received a letter from FFRF cautioning him about having the words “In God We Trust” on police cars. But the words remain on the vehicles.
“It is still there,” he said of that phrase on the cars.
“I hate for an organization several states away to tell us what our citizens want or don’t want here in Tazewell County,” he said.
Hieatt says he understands the basic principle behind the FFRF related to separation of church and state, but it is more a matter of the community people live in and what is acceptable, especially in smaller areas.
It is also a matter of having a police presence in the community in a positive way.
“In the world we live in with so much animosity between police and our nation it is very important that we are involved in every aspect of our community,” Hieatt said.
Line said Tuesday he is aware of the local attitude toward these letters and he just wants to remind officials that when they are representing a government entity in their official capacity they must be careful not to promote one religion over another.
“The Sheriff can post all the religious statements he wants on his personal Facebook page,” he said, but not on social media representing the government because it is then a matter of pushing a particular religion.
This issue came up recently in a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding a high school football coach who would, after the game, walk to the middle of the field to pray.
The Supreme Court ruled in the coach’s favor, a decision that does not interfere with what the FFRF does, Line said.
“He (the coach) was not acting in an official capacity at that time,” he said of the after-game prayer. “It was a private prayer.”
Although others, including players, started joining him, they were not asked to do so and it was their individual choice, not part of a school or school personnel organized prayer.
In fact, Line sent a letter to the Tazewell County school system last year after the FFRF received a complaint from a citizen about a soccer coach having an organized prayer with players before games.
But that was basically a school-led prayer, he said, and it is “illegal for public school athletic coaches to lead their teams in prayer, since the Supreme Court has continually struck down school-sponsored prayer in public schools.”
The FFRF has also sent a letter to Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey regarding the posting of “bible verses, prayer requests and other religious messages” on the official Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Buchanan County School Board received a letter from FFRF last year regarding using a Christian prayer to open meetings.
Line said in the letter that starting public school board meetings with a Christian prayer “excludes nonreligious or non-Christian students, teachers and parents.”
“Students and parents have the right— and often have reason— to participate in school board meetings,” he said in the letter. “It is coercive, embarrassing and intimidating for nonreligious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their nonbelief (by not participating) or else to display deference toward a religious sentiment in which they do not believe, but which their school board members clearly do.”
Scheduling or conducting a prayer representing a particular religion as part of a school board meeting violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, Line said of the amendment that prohibits a government entity to promote or endorse one religion over another.
Although these letters are sent out after someone from the community complains to the FFRF, Line said actually taking the parties to court is another matter and usually does not happen.
“We do follow up on those letters,” he said, and ask for a response on what is being done to correct the complaint. “We try to get a response.”
Line said if no response is received legal action is possible, especially if repeated violations are reported.
However, it is a complicated process and it is difficult to sue over such things as Facebook posts, he added, and the FFRF has a backlog of cases.
“A lot of factors are involved,” he said, including having the right evidence, the right timing and if a local resident has been affected by the post or action.
Multiple complaints over time with no responses would make a better case, he added.
In 2017, the FFRF did successfully sue Mercer County Schools, though, stopping a Bible in the Schools program that had been offered as an option in many elementary schools for 75 years.
The FFRF argued the program was unconstitutional because it “endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students.”
The school system ended the program and started offering an optional class to high school and middle schools called “The Bible and Its Influence.”
That class, which teaches the Bible’s literary and historical significance, was legally vetted and the FFRF had no issue with it.
