TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office was searching Tuesday for a man who fled Monday night when deputies tried to take him into custody.
Tazewell deputies were seeking Jordan Garrett Ward, 25, of Stinson Ridge. He was previously convicted of charges of assault and battery on officers and in August, and a probation violation was issued for his arrest, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Previous information indicated that Ward was possibly in Florida; however, on Monday evening deputies followed up on information that he had returned to Tazewell County. They located him at a residence on Stinson Ridge, and during their attempt to take him into custody, Mr. Ward became combative and fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.
There are arrest warrants for the probation violation, and now three additional felonies of assault on law enforcement officers, as well one misdemeanor charge for obstruction of justice.
There was a young child in the residence as the deputies attempted to arrest Ward, and this created a situation in which “the deputies had to use a tremendous amount of restraint to protect the welfare of the child,” according to the sheriff’fs office. As a result, Ward was able to escape custody. A sheriff’s office K-9 was assaulted during the incident, and the sheriff’s office will seek felony charges for that assault as well.
‘I appreciate the assistance the Virginia State Police and the Richlands Police Department have given us and we are also working with the U.S. Marshals. Several of my officers are sworn Special Deputies with the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and we are currently working with them and other agencies in tracking Jordan Ward down,” Sheriff Brian Hieatt said “I would caution anyone that comes in contact with him to be careful. “Anyone who would assault multiple law enforcement officers and a Police K-9, all while putting a small child into harm’s way, poses a significant risk to the public.”
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Jordan Ward can call 911.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
