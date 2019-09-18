TAZEWELL, Va. — Authorities in Tazewell County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a fugitive who fled from law enforcement.
Curtis Ray Bailey Jr., 41, is wanted by two different agencies in Tazewell County for numerous charges, including violation of bond following an arrest for grand larceny of currency from a local business, according to a statement released by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.
The statement said Bailey has fled from law enforcement in the past 24 hours and is believed to possibly be in the Midway area of Bluefield, however he may bounce over to the Bluefield/Falls Mills area of Tazewell County or remain in other areas of Mercer County.
If anyone has information leading to the location of Bailey they are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 276-988-0645/276-988-0704. You may also dial 911 or your local law enforcement agency or leave a private message on the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. All callers and tips are treated as anonymous and confidential.
Bailey has blue eyes and brown hair, but may be shaven bald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.