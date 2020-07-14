CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — Tazewell County’s sheriff announced Monday evening that he was resigning from the Tazewell County Democratic Committee and changing his political affiliation to the Republican Party.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt told supporters meeting at The Old Mill restaurant in downtown Cedar Bluff, Va. that he was leaving the Democratic Party.
“After much prayer, thought and deliberation, I am giving my resignation for the Tazewell County Democratic Committee,” Hieatt said. “I appreciate the friendships and support I have had through the years by being affiliated with this party; however, I feel the Democratic Party’s interests, especially on the state and national levels, have continued to rapidly go in the opposite direction of the beliefs that my wife and I share.”
Hieatt said that changes in state laws impacting law enforcement helped to drive his decision. On Father’s Day, he recalled seeing Democratic protestors in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse holding an upside down American flag and waving signs saying “Defund the Police.”
The sheriff said he has worked well with the county’s elected Democratic officials.
“I’m not saying our locally-elected Democratic officials are bad. What has upset me is on the state and national level,” he said. “I think our locally elected Democrats truly care for our people in Tazewell County, but the ones in the state and national level do not care about our citizens.”
“The day after the election we were hit with several Democratic proposed laws to infringe on our gun rights that I, along with all our (Tazewell) Board of Supervisors, spoke out against,” Hieatt said. “Along with several of my deputies, I attended a mass protest in Richmond because I believe in the right to bear arms and the right to be able to defend ourselves. I have now witnessed over the last several months multiple Democratic-backed state laws that have passed that I feel are hindering law enforcement officers across our state, and will truly be detrimental to the victims of crimes that we are sworn to protect.”
Laws impacting the penalties people convicted of crimes could face was another reason for the decision, Hieatt stated. For example, starting July 1 this year, a person must steal at least $1,000 to be charged with a felony. The former amount was $500.
“Why are we being easy on criminals, not the victims?” Hieatt said later. “Laws need to make it harder on criminals and not on victims.”
Hieatt said that when he started wearing a badge at the age of 19, he has always served the county’s citizens regardless of their political view or affiliations.
Changing parties was “not an election thing. It’s the right thing,” he added later.
“During my campaigns, I continually heard people state to me that it doesn’t matter what party I was affiliated with because they vote for the most experienced and qualified person; and to be elected I have continually received large support and votes for Democrats, Republicans and independents alike,” he stated. “Although being part of a political party does not change who I am or the accomplishments I have made as your sheriff, I can no longer affiliate myself with a party that on state and national levels has become increasingly anti-law enforcement. The Democratic Party is now completely unrecognizable to me and is no longer the conservative Democrat Party of the past that my father and grandfather once knew.”
Hieatt stated that had he had not changed parties yet, but he was submitting his application. He held up the form for the audience to see.
“I’ve got to fill out the application and turn it in,” he said.
State, county and municipal officials attended Hieatt’s announcement. Former Sheriff H.S. Caudill said he supported Hieatt’s move to another party.
“The sheriff has made the right decision,” Caudill stated. “He talked to prior to deciding this, and I told him it was the right thing to do. I’m ready to leave the party also. Locally, the Democrats work well with us and all, but on the state and federal, it’s not the party that it used to be. I hate to see it go that way, but Sheriff Hieatt’s made the right decision.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.