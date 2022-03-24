TAZEWELL, Va. — It’s been over two years since COVID hit Tazewell County, and on Tuesday a milestone was seen in county schools.
“This is the first time since COVID showed up here that we’ve had zero cases systemwide,” said School Board Chair David Woodward.
In all of Tazewell County, the seven-day average for new cases was only seven through March 22.
The drop in cases reflect an overall trend in both Virginias.
For the week of March 10-17, the latest statistics available through the West Virginia Department of Education, Mercer County had three staff and 13 students test positive: McDowell County had three staff and five students; and Monroe County reported zero staff and only one student.
Mercer County’s new cases active cases stood at 37 on March 16, dropping to 33 on March 22, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
McDowell County has only 19 active cases and Monroe County’s number of active cases had dropped to zero on Tuesday.
Statewide in West Virginia, active cases fell from 781 on March 16 to 448 on March 22.
In Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases fell from 1,222 on March14 to 656 on March 22.
However, another variant, Omicron BA.2, is on the rise in Europe as well as in the U.S., especially some states in the Northeast.
According to the CDC, the “stealth” omicron variant, BA.2, accounts for 55.4 percent of COVID circulating in New England right now and almost 35 percent of new infections nationally.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday the variant continues to spread and if it follows previous spread patterns, the U.S. will see cases rise once again as will West Virginia.
March said one in every 30 people is infected in the UK but that number jumps to one in 20 with those 70 and older, with cases now doubling every week.
But, he said, as Europe goes, so does the U.S. and then West Virginia a few weeks later, with the same pattern as before.
“We don’t want to scare people … but give them a heads-up,” he said. “We have a very good opportunity now to focus on immunizations” especially for those 50 and over.
Marsh said the Omicron BA.2 variant is more infectious, but does respond well to vaccinations and appears to create about the same impact on people as did BA.1, which means the elderly are the most vulnerable.
“We know we have a group of people more susceptible to that,” he said of those 50 and over who have not been vaccinated and boosted. “We could get into some really hot water again.”
Marsh said how many cases will be seen, the number of hospitalizations and deaths will be “directly related to how we are vaccinated and boosted.”
Marsh also said because of the number of people who are vaccinated and those who have recovered and now have a degree of natural immunity, the BA.2 most likely won’t be as impactful as previous variants.
Virtually all COVID mitigation efforts have been lifted, leaving it an individual decision.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday bringing back mask mandates would be “nearly impossible.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
