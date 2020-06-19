TAZEWELL, Va. — A resolution passed by the Tazewell County School Board Wednesday evening says the power to “govern and operate schools … rests solely with the duly constituted local school board” and legal action is being considered related to the state’s pandemic restriction orders on opening schools this fall.
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these,” said board Chair David Woodard. “We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards - it is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the commonwealth, and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County.”
The pandemic restrictions in more populated areas of the state handicaps Southwest Virginia and presents an inequity in educating students with the limited access of broadband, the resolution says.
“We are especially concerned that we will be allowed to restart school, in a manner that we want to, and then schools will be shut down statewide again if cases of Covid spike in Northern Virginia,” Woodard said. “Our teachers are telling us what we already know - our kids need to be in the classroom, if at all possible. We’ve lost 1/2 of a year, we cannot afford to lose any more.”
Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said the administration for TCPS is working hard to bring together a strong educational plan and is spending the next month testing online learning programs with pilot teachers and students, and planning how a blended or online schedule might look.
“Our interests lie solely in the well-being and safety of our students and staff so that they may receive the highest quality of education available,” Stacy said. “We are taking all of the precautions that we can take, including buying PPE, replacing water fountains with bottle filling stations, and planning extra cleaning and sanitation time into the schedules. However, it will be very difficult, almost impossible, to follow the state’s guidelines in our geographic region.”
The resolution is formally requesting Gov. Ralph Northam allow the school division more flexibility in how it operates schools the coming year and outlines the reasons for retaining more local control.
“Student access to the internet was, and continues to be, inequitable in many rural localities, and many students did not participate in the remote learning process last spring,” the resolution says. “A high percentage of students in our division are eligible for free and reduced priced lunch and are identified by VDOE (Virginia Department of Education) as at-risk; and most families who live in poverty do not have access to the same resources as affluent families.”
Research shows, according to the resolution, “the amount of learning lost since March 13 will be more significant than students experience during a typical summer break, especially for our at-risk students … and these conditions cause access to education for families living in poverty to be inequitable.”
The resolution also makes a case regarding the relatively low number of positive cases in the region.
“Virginia has had over 51,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that resulted in over 6,827 hospitalizations, and over 1,477 deaths,” the resolution says. “When 17 localities COVID-19 numbers are combined, Southwest Virginia has had less than 300 confirmed cases that resulted in less than 45 hospitalizations, and 12 deaths. Some Southwest Virginia localities have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and many Southwest Virginia localities, including Tazewell County, have no active cases.”
The resolution goes on to say that had localities in Southwest Virginia been able to enter Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Northam’s reopening plan under the same conditions as Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond, “our localities would have entered those phases long ago, and not providing the same consideration to localities in Southwest Virginia is inequitable and devastating.”
Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond were delayed entering the first two phases because of a high rate of positive cases and deaths, but both continued to have high rates when they did enter. Currently, the entire state in still in Phase 2.
“The number of new positive cases of COVID-19 continues to decline across Virginia while there is an even smaller percentage of new positive cases in Southwest Virginia,” the resolution says. “We are dedicated to providing a safe, healthy and effective learning environment for our students, teachers, staff, and communities based on our local health metrics and in consultation with our local Health Department Directors … the Tazewell County School Board does hereby request that Governor Ralph Northam grant local School Boards the authority to reopen schools in a manner that is practical, safe, healthy, and effective in consultation with their local Health Department.”
Dr. James Lane, state superintendent of schools, said during Northam’s COVID-19 briefing on Jan. 11 plans on how schools will be set up in August must be submitted by each division and then reviewed.
“There is a bullet (reference in Northam’s guidelines) that allows the superintendent to consider variations,” he said. “In places like Southwest Virginia we do anticipate those variations will be considered.”
Lane was answering a question related to the request by the Bristol, Va. school system to bring students back for in-person classroom instruction as usual.
Lane said each plan from divisions will be examined.
Most counties in this area in Virginia have seen few positive cases. Tazewell had nine, Giles five and Bland County only one. Buchanan County had 18 cases, but 17 of those were in a congregate setting at Mountain Mission School and have been mitigated.
Northam said, however, the guidelines for schools provides a “floor,” and divisions may adopt stricter guidelines, but not more relaxed guidelines.
Last week, Northam also announced a phased approach to bringing students back into the classrooms which says that in Phase Three all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students.
Northam said this may include staggered schedules, 6-ft social distancing to the extent possible and a blend of both remote and in-person learning.
Some students and teachers who may be more at-risk for the virus many work remotely.
Use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, will also need to be staggered and some students may have lunch in classrooms.
Daily health screenings will be also be part of the protocol and wearing of masks by teachers and school personnel will be required if working close proximity to students. Students will be encouraged to wear masks, but not mandated to, he added.
Northam said local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate.
“School divisions will have flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the commonwealth’s guidance,” he said.
Lane said social distancing must also be maintained on buses.
“School divisions can put into place other mitigating strategies,” he said, adding that as much flexibility is being provided as possible.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
