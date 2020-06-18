TAZEWELL, Va. — A resolution passed by the Tazewell County School Board Wednesday evening says the power to “govern and operate schools … rests solely with the duly constituted local school board” and legal action is being considered regarding statewide pandemic restrictions.
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these,” said board Chair David Woodward. “We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards — it is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the Commonwealth, and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County.”
The pandemic restrictions in more populated areas of the state handicaps Southwest Virginia and presents an inequity in educating students with the limited access of broadband, the resolution says.
“We are especially concerned that we will be allowed to restart school, in a manner that we want to, and then schools will be shut down statewide again if cases of COVID-19 spike in Northern Virginia,” Woodward said. “Our teachers are telling us what we already know — our kids need to be in the classroom, if at all possible. We've lost half of a year, we cannot afford to lose anymore.”
Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said that the administration for TCPS is working hard to bring together a strong educational plan and is spending the next month testing online learning programs with pilot teachers and students, and planning how a blended or online schedule might look.
“Our interests lie solely in the well-being and safety of our students and staff so that they may receive the highest quality of education available,” Stacy said. “We are taking all of the precautions that we can take, including buying PPE, replacing water fountains with bottle filling stations, and planning extra cleaning and sanitation time into the schedules. However, it will be very difficult, almost impossible, to follow the state's guidelines in our geographic region.”
The resolution is formally requesting Gov. Ralph Northam allow the school division more flexibility in how it operates schools the coming year.
