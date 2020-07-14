TAZEWELL, VA — The Tazewell County School Board released its reopening plan for students this fall at their monthly school board meeting Monday. The reopening plan includes two options for students.
The details of the plan were released Tuesday. According to the plan, students can return to school in person with social distancing guidelines in place or complete their instruction entirely online. Those students who attend school in person will have the following hybrid schedule:
• Monday and Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 1:30/1:40 p.m. (the end time depends on the school the student attends)
• Wednesday: Distance learning for all students will take place. The schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected.
• Thursday and Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:30/1:40 p.m. (the end time depends on the school the student attends)
• Saturday: Tazewell County Public Schools will deep clean and disinfect all facilities.
According to a press release from Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the school system, several health mitigation strategies will be implemented. All students and employees who attend in-person will receive face masks and/or face shields. Daily health screenings for students and employees will take place upon arrival at the schools which will include temperature checks.
The statement said students will be kept in small cohorts with minimal crossover or mixing and limited use of communal areas. Hand sanitizer stations and water bottle fill stations will also be available in the schools. Akers said the school board will also continue to collaborate with the local health department to determine any additional mitigation measures that may be recommended.
Transportation will be provided for in-person learning at all TCPS schools with one student per seat and required face masks. Students from the same household may be assigned to the same seat. Akers said grab and go breakfast and lunch with disposable utensils and packaging will also be provided for all students in the classrooms or staggered with social distancing. She said Tazewell County Public Schools will also continue to provide meal services to students who are unable to attend school in person. There will be no meal delivery service but meals will be available at all schools for pickup for online learning students.
Students who choose the online only route of instruction will receive all of their coursework online. If the student does not have a device to complete their coursework devices will be available for students to loan from the schools. Akers said free Wi-fi is also now available in the parking lot at each school for community use.
The statement said the reopening plan is a living document subject to changes as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time.
