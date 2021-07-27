By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — A local school system announced Tuesday that it will not be teaching Critical Race Theory to students at any grade level.
Tazewell County Public Schools has not added Critical Race Theory to the student curriculum and it will not be taught to any student at any grade level in any school, the statement said.
The school system decided to issue the statement after a number of parents and community members had inquired about whether teachers in Tazewell County are teaching Critical Race Theory, Lindsey Mullins, director of public relations for the school system, said.
"Parents and community members have inquired about it at our most recent school board meeting," Mullins said.
Critical Race Theory, an academic framework that examines history through the lens of racism, has become a focal point of debate and controversy in Virginia and other parts of the country, particularly among Republicans.
The school system statement also addressed the issue of transgender students.
"The board has also announced that it does not have any new policies or policy revisions regarding transgender students," the statement added. "The board has previously adopted nondiscrimination policies that encompass all students. The school system will continue working with all students on a case-by-case basis regarding school facilities and facility usage."
School Board chair, Irene Mullins, added in the statement that “our board is committed to treating all students, faculty, and staff with respect and will not tolerate any form of discrimination.” She said the school system's nondiscrimination policy confirms the school system will not discriminate with regards to “any characteristic protected by law.”
In a third matter, Mullins said the school system will provide updated guidance in the next couple of days with regards to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines that were announced by the Biden Administration Tuesday.
Mullins said the school system is currently reviewing the new CDC recommendations, and will be issuing a statement soon.
Mullins said students in Tazewell County are due back in the classroom on Thursday, August 19. Teachers will report to school on August 17.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.