TAZEWELL, Va. – Rumors of a potential school threat in Tazewell County were the result of TikToK videos shared by some of the county's students, according to investigators.
"Since receiving reports regarding rumors of a potential school threat late (Wednesday) evening, we have worked with our local partners to find the source of the information, and to determine if there was a threat to our schools," according to a statement issued Thursday by the Tazewell Police Department.
"Based on the findings of investigators, we have determined that the rumors were a result of TikTok videos that were shared throughout some of our student population, with no threats being directed towards our schools in Tazewell County," according to investigators. "We have increased school security measures over the next two days out of an abundance of caution. Please take this time to talk with your student, and educate them about appropriate use of social media, and encourage them to share any threats or anything that could be associated with a threat with a school official or a parent."
