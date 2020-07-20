TAZEWELL, VA. — Members of the Tazewell County School Board have made it clear racism will not be tolerated in the school system.
The board passed a resolution last week condemning racism and “affirming the school division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all.”
“Racism is an ugly party of history and history is where it belongs,” said David Woodard, school board chairman. “I believe there is a better ‘us’ than that, and I believe our schools should be safe havens for everyone - regardless of race, color, sex, or creed.”
“Equality for all is the goal in our school system,” school board Vice Chair Irene Mullins said. “I was deeply disturbed by recent events in our country regarding prejudice and racism.”
The resolution says “racism and hate have no place in our schools or our society, and we must protect the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and learns in our community; we cannot be silent. We urgently must act to stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes black people, who are our family, friends, neighbors, students, staff members and fellow Americans.”
The resolution emphasizes how important it is to listen.
“Those who have endured discrimination and intolerance deserve to be heard as they share the stories and truth about their experiences and feelings, and we must seek with great empathy to understand their challenges and their pain,” it says, adding that is also crucial to learn.
“It is time to engage our community in meaningful and honest conversation about racial inequality, to build alliances with those committed to justice for all, and to work together to support our shared conviction that racism must end … Each of us, individually and collectively, is responsible for creating and nurturing an anti-racist learning environment where every child is respected and valued for who they are, regardless of their skin color.”
The school division “will be a sanctuary of safety in our community and a beacon of light for the world, as we build and strengthen trust with those we serve, and we model the acceptance of all people.”
“Members of the Tazewell County School Board stand steadfast in our commitment to foster an inclusive educational environment where every student, teacher, support professional, parent and community member is treated with dignity and respect, as well as our commitment to continue fighting for racial justice and human and civil rights for all,” the resolution concludes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
