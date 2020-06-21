TAZEWELL, Va. — A question raised by the Tazewell County School Board last week regarding Gov. Ralph Northam’s authority to order schools closed or establish strict guidelines is also being asked around the state.
The board passed a resolution sent to Northam formally requesting more flexibility in local control of schools after an executive session to consider the possibility of legal action.
The resolution said the power to “govern and operate schools … rests solely with the duly constituted local school board.”
Northam ordered all schools in the state closed in March and has issued strict guidelines about reopening.
“We have seen reaction from many areas across the state on this,” said School Board Chair David Woodard Friday, and not just in Southwest Virginia. “Other school divisions are expressing the same concerns.”
In fact, state Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, has issued a statement saying the Governor does not have the power to order schedules of local schools.
“The Constitution of Virginia does not grant the Governor the power or legal authority to intervene in the schedules of public school districts,” he said. “The school board in each locality has the authority and is best-suited to make these decisions.”
DeSteph went on to say in an article in baconsrebellion.com that “…Despite the emergency authority being executed by your office, it is the General Assembly, not the Governor, that is given the power and authority to formulate the policies in our educational system for school boards to apply. Your plan announced June 9th is best characterized as gubernatorial overreach.”
DeSteph was referring to guidelines issued by Northam for the reopening of schools in August.
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these,” Woodard after the board meeting. “We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards - it is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the commonwealth, and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County.”
The resolution pointed out the “inequity” in taking a one-size-fits-all approach to orders related to the pandemic that impact rural areas that have seen relatively few positive cases of COVID-19 the same as population-dense areas like Northern Virginia where the bulk of positive cases and deaths have occurred.
Besides that, the resolution also says rural areas are lacking in broadband coverage, which creates a handicap for remote learning for many students.
“We are especially concerned that we will be allowed to restart school, in a manner that we want to, and then schools will be shut down statewide again if cases of Covid spike in Northern Virginia,” Woodard said. “Our teachers are telling us what we already know - our kids need to be in the classroom, if at all possible. We’ve lost 1/2 of a year, we cannot afford to lose anymore.”
Tazewell County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the county knows what to do to be ready for school.
The school system is preparing to reopen by purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), replacing water fountains with bottle filling stations, and planning extra cleaning and sanitation time into the daily operating schedule, he said.
“I appreciate all of the feedback generated by our board passing the resolution asking Governor Northam to allow Tazewell County Public Schools flexibility in our reopening plan,” Stacy said. “We are developing our plans with the safety of our students, staff, and communities in mind, but our community needs and issues are unique to Tazewell County and should not be confined to restrictions of other more populous areas of the Commonwealth.”
Stacy said Tazewell County is “eager to work with the Virginia Department of Education to have reopening plans that allow Tazewell County the ability to facilitate learning compatible with the needs of our students while still taking needed precautions to ensure health and safety for all in our system. I would like to reiterate that while we are exploring all options, we have not filed any legal injunction against the Governor’s office.”
“The resolution passed by the board asking Governor Northam to allow us flexibility in reopening Tazewell County Public Schools is a step in the right direction,” said school board member Erik Robinson. “I remain confident in Dr. Stacy and our administration as they work with the Virginia Department of Education to facilitate dialogue to develop a plan which will foremost keep the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff in mind while giving consideration to our region’s low case county.”
But a back-to-school plan must be submitted to the state for approval.
Dr. James Lane, the state superintendent of Education, said at a recent press conference he has the authority to grant rural school districts like the ones in Southwest Virginia some “variations” in the guidelines.
Northam, however, said the guidelines for schools provides a “floor,” and divisions may adopt stricter guidelines, but not more relaxed guidelines.
The resolution passed by the Tazewell County School Board has also been passed by other school boards in Southwest Virginia, Woodard said. It is expected that other school boards in Southwest Virginia will pass the resolution in the coming weeks.
On June 9, Northam announced a phased approach to bringing students back into the classrooms which says that in Phase Three all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students.
Northam said this may include staggered schedules, 6-ft social distancing to the extent possible and a blend of both remote and in-person learning.
Some students and teachers who may be more at-risk for the virus many work remotely.
Use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, will also need to be staggered and some students may have lunch in classrooms.
Daily health screenings will be also be part of the protocol and wearing of masks by teachers and school personnel will be required if working close proximity to students. Students will be encouraged to wear masks, but not mandated to, he added.
Northam said local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate.
“School divisions will have flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the commonwealth’s guidance,” he said.
Lane said social distancing must also be maintained on buses.
“School divisions can put into place other mitigating strategies,” he said, adding that as much flexibility is being provided as possible.
