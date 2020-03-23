TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County schools will update residents on the details of the state-ordered closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year.
“Students are our top priority and we are going to do everything we can do to meet the needs of our students. We will update everyone as soon as we have received guidance from the state level,” said Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Christopher B. Stacy, said in a statement about the closure, announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“We will work through this one step, one day, and one issue at a time. I feel confident in Dr. Stacy’s leadership,” added School Board Chairman, David Woodard.
The state superintendent has advised all school divisions that guidance will be coming in the next couple of days in regards to graduation requirements, meal programs, standard/verified credit issuance, and basic instructions on completing the school year with continuity of learning for all students, he said.
To view updates and further information about the school district closure as that information becomes available, visit www.tazewell.k12.va.us.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.