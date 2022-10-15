TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Public School Board members were recognized with Virginia School Board Association Academy Awards at the October school board meeting. Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) recognizes board members for their dedication, time, and hard work in improving boardmanship skills through VSBA meetings, conferences, board development and training, and active involvement in the association. VSBA members earn credits for VSBA Academy Awards which are based on participation from July 1 to June 30 of each year. There are five levels of awards, with certificates and pins awarded for particular levels. The VSBA Academy Awards are presented annually to school board members who meet the requirements.
Tazewell County’s School Board Chair, Mrs. Donna Whittington, Vice-Chair Irene Mullins, and VSBA President-Elect David Woodard all earned the VSBA Award of Distinction for earning 84 or more credits. They each received a certificate and starfish pin. Board member Chris Moir earned the VSBA Award of Excellence for earning 48 credits. She received a certificate and a silver pin. Lastly, school board member Mr. Erik Robinson was awarded the Award of Achievement for earning 24 credits. He received a certificate and bronze pin.
Upon learning about the awards received, Tazewell County Superintendent, Dr. Christopher B. Stacy said, “I’m so appreciative to work with such a dedicated group of individuals that comprise our board. These awards and recognitions are well deserved and offer further proof that these board members are continuing to gain skills and knowledge to better serve our children, school personnel, and the community.”
