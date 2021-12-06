TAZEWELL, Va. — A long-time member of the Tazewell County School Board is president-elect of the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA), possibly the first time an area resident has held that position.
David Woodard has been on the school board since 2008, serving terms as chair and vice-chair of the board, and has also been involved with the VSBA as an at-large member, a chair of the south west region, a nominating committee member, a member of the audit committee, member of the finance committee, member of the task force on schools in challenging environments, and chair of the federal relations and legislative positions committees.
Woodard, who is executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority and former director of tourism for Tazewell County, was also a delegate at the VSBA Delegate Assembly and served as a moderator at the VSBA Annual Convention.
“The Virginia School Boards Association is the primary voice for public education in the commonwealth,” he said. “I am humbled to even be considered, but beyond honored to be elected to the office of president elect.”
Woodard said it’s all about doing what is best for the students.
“While we all come from different corners of the state, we all have common issues that bind us together in this organization.,” he said. “It is my hope, over the course of the next few years, that we, as the membership of VSBA, can unite in one solid and formidable voice for our children in this great commonwealth.”
Woodard was recently honored by the VSBA with the Advocate for Education Award at the closing session of the VSBA Annual Convention.
This award recognizes school board members “who have demonstrated significant and outstanding leadership, commitment, and contribution to public education that has had an impact on their region and the commonwealth, and who have shown active involvement in local, state, and federal advocacy on behalf of their division, VSBA, and public education,” the VSBA said.
Woodard receives high praise from his colleagues on the Tazewell County School Board.
“David is a tremendous asset to our school board and county,” Board Chair Irene Mullins said. “He has put Tazewell County on the map through his advocacy for children, the school division, and the community. His efforts have made our division and community a better place for students and their families.”
Mullins said Woodard has “worked tirelessly to advance our system to ensure our students are properly trained to continue their education at a higher level or to enter the workforce immediately following their secondary school career. David has promoted career and technical education for our students. He has also partnered with our local community college and board of supervisors to both enhance and fund programs.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
