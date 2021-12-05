TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Treasurer David Larimer is reminding area residents of Monday’s tax deadline.
Larimer said the 2021 Tazewell County Personal Property and Real Estate tax tickets were mailed in mid-October, and are due by Monday, December 6, to avoid a late penalty. All payments with a December 6, 2021 postmark will be honored as an on-time payment.
Larimer said if you did not receive your county tax ticket, you can call his office at 276-385-1300.
All county taxes can be paid either in person at the treasurer’s office, by phone, online at www.tazewellcountyva.org, at a local bank, at the new drop boxes at the courthouse entrances, or by U.S. Mail.
