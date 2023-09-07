Two people died after their motorcycle crossed the center line on a Scott County, Va. road and struck a car head on, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police.
The fatal crash occurred Sept. 3 at 1:22 p.m. on Route 58, less than a mile west of Route 816. Troopers with the VSP are investigating, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the state police.
A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58. As it entered a curve, the motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra, Geller stated.
Neither the motorcycle’s operator, Michael J. Leonard, 61, of Kingsport, Tenn., nor its passenger, Glenda G. Hopkins, 63, of Kingsport, Tenn., survived the crash, Geller said. Both died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets.
The GMC’s driver, a 73-year-old female from Pounding Mill, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
No charges were placed, Geller said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.