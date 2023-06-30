Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County which occurred on U.S. Route 460.
The crash occurred when a 2019 Subaru Legacy was pulling out in the 11800 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway (Route 460) from a private drive, according to Corinee Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The Subaru failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that was unable to avoid striking the Subaru. The crash occurred about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
The Subaru's driver, Merre S. Lipps, 83, of Pounding Mill, Va., died at the scene, Geller said.
The driver of the Jeep, Zachary Hays, 25, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
No charges were placed. The crash remains under investigation, Geller said.
