Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide air quality advisory for fine particulate matter until midnight tonight. Air Quality Index scores for most of West Virginia are in the 151-200 range, which indicate that some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks. For more information about air quality in your area, visit https:/www.airnow.gov/.