TAZEWELL, Va. — Health officials confirmed Tuesday a fourth COVID-19 infection in Tazewell County and the first coronavirus case in Buchanan County.
The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting four COVID-19 cases in Tazewell County, which is up from three on Monday. The health department also is reporting the first COVID-19 case for Buchanan County.
That means Bland County is now the only Southwest Virginia locality in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area without a confirmed coronavirus case.
Giles County is reporting two cases, Wythe County three cases, Wise County three cases, Russell County one case and Washington County 10 cases. Montgomery County, which is home to Blacksburg, Va. and Virginia Tech, is reporting 16 cases of COVID-19.
In all, 3,333 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday morning in Virginia with 563 hospitalizations and 63 deaths.
In neighboring West Virginia, Mercer County was still holding at four cases Tuesday morning, along with two cases in McDowell County. Monroe County is now the only southern West Virginia county in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area to not report a confirmed case.
In all, 345 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Virginia with four deaths. Kanawha County is now reporting 56 cases of COVID-19.
