BLUEFIELD — Two more area residents have died as a result of COVID-19, one from Tazewell County and one from Mercer County.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tazewell County’s first COVID-19 related death Wednesday morning, but didn’t immediately release any additional details regarding that death.
The health department also reported another virus-related hospitalization for Tazewell County. Over the past month, 12 people have been hospitalized in Tazewell County as a result of coronavirus.
Tazewell County is now reporting 178 virus cases. That’s up from 175 on Tuesday.
A statement released online by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors urged citizens to help slow the spread of the virus by washing their hands, wearing a facial covering - if able, and to practicing social distancing.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported the 22nd COVID-19 death for Mercer County, and once again it is from the Princeton Health Care Center.
That means 22 residents from the Princeton-based nursing home have now died as a result of COVID-19.
The 22nd death is a 72-year old female from Mercer County, according to Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” Crouch said.
COVID-19 cases in Mercer County continue to increase. The DHHR reported seven new virus cases Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s cumulative total to date to 283. That’s up from 276 on Tuesday.
