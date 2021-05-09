TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster announced Friday that the county grand jury met on May 4 and issued true bills on 87 indictments presented on 78 individuals for a total of 201 counts.
Of the 87 indictments presented, 34 were sealed pending arrest, Plaster said.
The indictments include:
• Brian Edward Addair, 36, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misdemeanor)
• Dexter Lee Addair, 27, of Avondale, Va. — Possesion of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia.
• John Glen Addair, 44, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Strangulation of another.
• Clinton Michael Altizer, 41, of Tazewell, Va. — Grand Larceny-Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run Property Damage Unattended Over $250.
• Michael Jesse Angles, 49, of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Destruction of Property ~ $1,000.
• Bradley Dennis Asbury, 31, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Malicious wounding, Abduction, Strangulation of Another, Statutory Burglary of Building w/I Larceny (attempt), Destruction of property ~ $1,000
• Bradley James Asbury, 21, of N. Tazewell, Va. — 4 counts Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Schedule I or II Drug w/firearm on or about a person, Distribution and/or possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute > ½ oz, but < 5 pounds, Possession of Schedule I or II Drug while in possession of a firearm, Public Intoxication/Profane Language
• Christopher Alan Asbury, Sr., 54m of Glade Spring, Va. — Malicious Aggravated Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Discharge of a firearm in public place resulting in injury.
• Ricky Lee Asbury, 59, of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit), Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of a Schedule III drug, Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
• Ricky Dewayne Brewer, 42, of Raven, Va. — Assault/Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice by Threat or Force
• Wanda Sue Church, 43, of Bluefield, Va. — Malicious discharge of a firearm or missiles in/at an occupied building .
• Bradley Dennis Cochran, 38, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Unlawfully Possession/Sell or Secrete a Chemical Compound by a Prisoner, Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug.
• Jeffrey Shane Cochran, 44, of Pounding Mill, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Eluding Police – Endangerment, Falsely Identifying Self to Law-Enforcement Officer, Use of Identification Documents or Information to Avoid Arrest, Fictitious Registration, Title, License Plate, Etc., Driving without Operators License, Possession of a Schedule V Drug, Unlawful change of name.
• Rebecca Ann Coleman, 55, of Richlands, Va. — 2 counts Cruelty/Injury to Children.
• Tabitha Nicole Coleman, 35, or Richlands, Va. — Cruelty/Injury to Children
• Timothy Brittain Coleman, 57, Richlands, Va. — 2 counts Cruelty/Injury to Children.
• Deanna Denise Combs, 31, of Tazewell, Va. — Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.
• Timothy Allen Dye, 41, of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• John Austin Fields, 22, of Chilhowe — Conspiracy, Murder, First Degree, Conspiracy, Malicious Wounding
• Kevin Darrell Flanner, 45, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Concealment-third offense.
• Jennifer Louise Gilbert, 33, of Bluefield, Va. — Grand Larceny – motor vehicle
• Brianna Mae Lester Grubb, 26, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Driving without Operator’s License.
• Chirstopher Edward Harrington, 42, of Bluefield, Va. — Delivery, or Attempted Delivery of Drugs to a Prisioner.
• Trisha Lee Howell, 51, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Petit Larceny-Third or Subsequent offense.
• Ryan Matthew Kausch, 43, of Pounding Mill, Va. — DUI – 4th or Subsequent Conviction w/I 10 years.
• Daniel Lee Kennedy, 22, of Raven, Va. — Procurement of a minor for prostitution, sodomy, Porn by Communication System, Sexual Battery.
• Joseph Wayne Ketchum, Jr., 38, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug .
• Nina Church Lakey, 57, of Richlands, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Marijuana-first offense
• Tyler Eugene Lockhart, 26, of Jewel Ridge, Va. — Grand Larceny – motor vehicle, Trespass (misdemeanor), Entering vehicle with intent to do mischief.
• Darrell James Marrs, 38, of Bluefield, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• Marticia Michelle Mathias, 55, of Broadford, Va. — Conspiracy, Murder – First Degree, Conspiracy.
• Flora Marie Maxwell, 35, of Tazewell, Va. — 2 counts Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• Marcus Ray McCowan, 52, of Richlands, Va. — Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer, 2 counts Resisting Lawful Arrest (misdemeanor).
• John Coeburn Mills, 32, Cedar Bluff, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• Lonnie Eugene Mitchell, Jr. 43, of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• Ray Lee Mowrer, 37, of Richlands, Va. — Statutory Burglary, Petit Larcney (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia.
• Todd James Noles, 50, of Castlewood, Va. — Concealment – third offense.
• Gary Wayne Nunley, 43, of N. Tazewell, Va. — Possession of other weapon, ammunition, or explosive by convicted felon, Possession of Controlled paraphernalia,
• Jessica Renee Oxendine, 33, of Bluefield — Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
• Gabriel Layne Peery, 39, of Tannersville, Va. — 2 counts Conspiracy, Murder-First Degree, Malicious Wounding, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
• Jason Alexsander Perkins, 42, of Cedar Bluff — Possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Brian Arnaz Robin, 35, of Tazewell, Va. — Possession of other weapon, ammunition, or explosive by convicted felon, Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Controlled paraphernalia.
• Heather Denise Rose, 29, of Bluefield, Va. — 2 counts Conspiracy, Grand Larceny
• Joshua Shawn Smith, 38, of Jewel Ridge, Va. — Grand Larceny – Motor Vehicle, Eluding Police – Endangerment,.
• Charles Tyler Stanley, 30, of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Petit Larceny (third or subsequent offense)
• April Laverne Stevens, 34, of Tazewell, Va. — 3 counts Unlawfully Possession/Sell or Secrete a Chemical Compound by a Prisoner (Attempt), Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia.
• Terrence Charles Thomas, 39, of Bluefield — Malicious Aggravated Wounding
• Zachary Benjamin Thomas, 33, of Princeton — Proposing Sex Act by Communication System Age 15+, Offender 7+ years, Give/Sell/Display of Obscene Material to a juvenile.
• Kristie Leah Tiller, 51, of Bluefield — Concealment (third offense)
