TAZEWELL, Va. — When students return to school in Tazewell County on August 19, masks will be optional — at least for now.
The school system announced Monday that with the exception of school buses, where masks are still required, facial coverings will be optional in classrooms for all students, faculty and staff.
According to Lindsey Mullins, director of public relations for Tazewell County Schools, children are due back in the classroom on Thursday, August 19.
Mullins said masks will be optional for all students, faculty, and staff at this time.
“Masks will be provided (both cloth and disposable) for anyone wanting to wear one,” the school system said in a prepared statement.
However, the school board will still require masks for anyone riding a school bus. Mullins said both bus drivers and students on the bus must wear a mask at all times while on the school bus.
“This requirement is in place for students/drivers during morning and afternoon commutes and also for any activity after school hours such as athletic events or field trips,” the statement added.
Mullins said the school system will continue to monitor all county and state metrics regarding COVID-19 and reserves the right to implement mitigation measures, including wearing of masks, as appropriate to ensure the safe operation of schools.
Mullins said the school system will also participate in the Virginia K-12 Testing Program (VISSTA) to help further gauge school population COVID infection rates.
“Tazewell County Schools will continue with mitigation practices to include deep cleaning of all facilities, require social distancing where possible, encourage any individual feeling sick to stay home, encourage frequent hand washing, and continue to advocate for healthy lifestyles that include proper nutrition and exercise,” the statement added.
