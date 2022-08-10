TAZEWELL, Va. — With the first day of classes for Tazewell County students approaching, the county school system reminded the public Tuesday about what kind of items people can and cannot bring to athletic events.
Lindsey A. Mullins, director of public relations for Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS), said Tuesday’s announcement was a reminder to families and other fans about what is and is not permitted at ball games and other athletic events. Students return to school on Aug. 18.
Fans are expected to follow these rules when attending Tazewell County Public Schools athletic events upon entering stadiums or gymnasiums, school officials said. When entering any TCPS athletic event, all bags and items will be subject to being searched.
Clear bags are easy to search quickly, school officials said.
This policy supports the Department of Homeland Security’s, “If You See Something, Say Something Campaign,” school officials said. This will also enable fans to move through gates much faster and allow security and staff to be more effective in checking bags.
Permitted items per person include:
• Bags that are clear plastic (vinyl or PVS) suggested size 12 inches X 6 inches X 12 inches.
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).
• Rain gear (worn or in a clear carrier).
• Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches
• Mobile phones
• Binoculars (if in case the case may be inspected)
• Seat cushions/chairs (if in carry case/tote may be inspected)
• Radios with or without headsets (carry case may be inspected)
• Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag
• Needed medical equipment
• Strollers (will be subject to search at gate)
• Camera/Case (will be subject to search at gate)
• Computer bag/carrier (will be subject to search at gate)
• Unopened food/drinks that can fit in a clear bag that meets criteria (12 inches X 6 inches X 12 inches or Ziplock freezer bag)
School officials said in Tuesday’s announcement that not everything needs to be in a bag.
“No. Things you normally carry in your pockets or jacket such as keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, wallets, credit cards, cash, etc., do not have to be in clear bags unless you choose to place the items there. Blankets can be carried over the arm,” according to the announcement Tuesday.
The small clutch bag allows privacy for small personal items and is easily searched. It does not have to be clear but does need to meet the 4.5” X 6.5” dimensions.
Prohibited items by all fans include:
• Non-clear bags of any size.
• Backpacks (of any size).
• Fanny Packs, cinch bags.
• Thermos/refillable drink bottles.
• Alcoholic beverages.
• Selfie sticks.
• Unmanned aircraft (drones)
• Large bags or parcels, including backpacks and purses
• Weapons (including pocket knives)
• Hover boards
• Segways
• Artificial noisemakers
• Vaping Devices or E-cigarettes
• All tobacco products
• Portable heaters
• Umbrellas
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
