Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.