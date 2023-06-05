By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
FALLS MILLS, Va. — A couple in Tazewell County has been arrested after officials discovered their 5-month-old child suffering from severe rodent bites.
The incident began on June 1 when law enforcement officers responded to a call from Child Protective Services at Clinch Valley Medical Center for a case involving a seriously injured infant.
"Upon arrival deputies were made aware of a 5-month-old child suffering from severe rodent bites, the child was brought to the hospital by his mother,” according to officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
Selina Coleman, 20, and Michael Wayne Stevenson, 38, both of Falls Mills, are charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and child abuse neglect with serious injury.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said early indications are that the baby was bitten by a rat.
“When our deputies were on scene they did see a rat,” Hieatt said. “The child had multiple wounds on the legs and other parts of the body, but the largest amount were on the legs.”
Following questioning by law enforcement, Coleman advised there was another 15-month-old child at the home with the father.
When deputies and CPS arrived at the residence in the Sister Street area of Falls Mills, they learned the second child had been taken from the home by a relative and moved to a residence in the Cedar Bluff area.
“Both children are currently placed out of the home with relatives and no contact with the parents is permitted,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The parents are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Tazewell Facility with no bond.
The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, Child Protective Services and the Commonwealth's Attorney are continuing to investigate the case.
