TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell County Emergency Management announced Thursday that warming stations were activating upon request starting at midnight Friday. They included the Richlands Police Department, the Work Force Building at Camp Joy Road near Bluefield, Va., and the Fuller Perry Building at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds.
The shelters will be activated upon request to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number 276-988-0645. Dispatchers will conduct a COVID prescreening.
Shelters will follow COVID-19 guidelines. Upon arrival, people seeking shelter will be greeted at the front door for intake. Their temperatures will be taken and a KN95 mask will be issued. If a person's temperature is greater than 100.7 degrees or other symptoms are present, the individual will be moved to a separate room, according to the emergency management announcement. They will be situated in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.