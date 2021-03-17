TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is in a holding pattern on starting the process of making decisions on how to spend money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
That’s because officials have not yet been notified of the exact amount of money the county and towns will receive.
“Tazewell County anticipated we will receive in excess of $7 million in this next wave of (stimulus) funding,” said Charlie Stacy, board of supervisors chairman. “We have not received our letter confirming the exact amount.”
The state will receive a total of $7.3 billion, with a portion of that spread around to municipalities, but those figures have not yet been released.
As a comparison, Mercer County will receive $11.4 million with a population of about 58,000. Tazewell County’s population is about 46,000 so a comparable share would be about $9 million based on population.
Towns, of course, will get less, also based on population.
Regardless of the amount, it’s good news to county leaders.
“We are excited about this next wave of funding as the guidelines are expected to offer more flexibility in how it is spent,” Stacy said, referring to stricter guidelines with the CARES Act money last year.
As in many rural areas of the country, broadband is a focus, he added.
“If I know our board, we will be eyeing broadband expansion and other infrastructure projects,” he said. “We couldn’t do that with the previous funding based on guideline requirements in place at the time.”
Specific guidelines for how the American Rescue Plan money can be spent are not yet finalized.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said last week the federal Treasury Department is working on that and should have the final product in about 30 days.
Manchin said infrastructure will be allowed, especially broadband, and all municipalities will need to show exactly how the money is spent.
“They will also do random audits,” he said of the effort to make sure the funds are spent appropriately.
“What you cannot do is use it for your pension plan, your rainy day account … you cannot cut tax revenue and use it to backfill that,” he said. “You can’t use federal dollars when you have cut your revenue stream. They are adamant about that.”
Funds can be used, though, for any pandemic expenses and loss reimbursements as well as infrastructure projects for water, sewer and broadband to help communities.
Manchin also said this a good opportunity for localities to band together to get regional projects done.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
