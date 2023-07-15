TAZEWELL, Va. — Clear summer weather and historic cabins were the backdrop Friday for vintage music as the Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention got underway at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
Now in its 20th year, the Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention continues today at the museum. Friday’s live performances included Friends of Richard Cole, 67 North and the Whitetop Mountain Band.
Cynthia Farmer, the Crab Orchard Museum’s executive director took a moment to speak while Friends of Richard Cole were performing.
“It’s just a bunch of gentlemen who got this band together,” Farmer said. “They all played with Richard in the past. Richard is no longer with us, but his legacy goes on just a little bit with these guys because they remember him and enjoyed playing with him.”
This year’s convention continues today.
“We’ll open the gates at nine in the morning. Registration starts then for competition,” she said. “The Youth Competition opens at 10 (a.m.). At 10:30 will move into the Folksong Competition and then at 11 a.m. we’ll have Individual Instrument Competition with guitar, mandolin, dobro, harmonica, dulcimer, bass and autoharp.”
The Fiddle & Banjo Duet Competition starts at 2 p.m., followed by the Banjo Competition (Old Time & Bluegrass) at 3 p.m. The Fiddle Competition (Old Time & Bluegrass) gets underway at 4 p.m.
There’s a break in the competitions 6:30 p.m. for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. This year’s awards are being presented to musician and singer Craig Smith, who volunteers at the museum, taught music and has helped with the Fiddler’s Convention for years, Farmer said. A second award is being presented to Roger Houchins, a musician who performs and teaches traditional music.
Competitions will resume at about 7 p.m. with the Old Time Band Competition, followed by the Bluegrass Band Competition. A second round of the Old Time Band Competition starts at 9 p.m. with the Bluegrass Band Competition’s second round getting underway at about 10 p.m. with a Dance Competition starting when the music contests have finished.
The Awards Ceremony is scheduled to start about 11 p.m. or around midnight.
“I think it’s our heritage, and there’s no more poignant place to have it than here at the museum where we’re speaking about our heritage every day,” Farmer said about the festival’s longevity.
The stage wasn’t the only place where music was being played. Other musicians met at cabins and under canopies around the museum grounds for some impromptu performing. Off on the sidelines, LeRoy Long of Tazewell strummed along on a mandolin as he sat with his wife, Shirley.
“We’ve volunteered here since 2003, the first year,” he recalled.
“We always look forward to being here,” she added.
There were newcomers at the convention as well as longtime fans of old time music and bluegrass. Brothers Henry and Garrett Herbst of Fairfax, Va. danced while the Friends of Richard Cole performed.
“We like bluegrass music, and we want to give our kids a good education in music,” said their father, Tom Herbst.
“All kinds of music,” said their mother, Emily, who has family in Tazewell County. “This is the first time they’ve heard bluegrass live.”
Saturday passes are $10 for adults; Weekend passes are $15. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Paying competitors receive an event t-shirt after competing.
Camping is available on site on a first come, first served basis. RV camping is $20 per night and primitive camping free. Call the museum for reservations, 276-988-6755.
More details are available at www.craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755. Competitors may register on-line or backstage.
The Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention is made possible by sponsorships including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, KICKS Country and Willie 94.5 Radio, WVVA-TV as well as the Hurst Scott Funeral Homes of Richlands and Tazewell, David Mullins Wealth Management, Cargo Oil, First Sentinel Bank, Jennmar Corporation, Olde Virginia Pharmacy, National Bank, Lonnie Quesenberry, Bob and Kathy Buchanan, J & R Gold and Sassy Farms.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
