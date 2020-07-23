TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is once again closing county offices to the public and requiring employees to work split shifts.
County Administrator Eric Young said the continued increases in positive COVID-19 cases is the reason.
The board of supervisors is closing the county administration office, animal shelter and building inspection office to the public until further notice, Young said.
Young also said administrative employees will return to working a split shift to prevent an outbreak from infecting all employees at once and disrupting the continuity of governmental functions.
“The health and well being of the residents of Tazewell County are of the utmost importance,” he said. “We are taking internal precautions, like many local governments in the area, so that we do not contribute to the spread of the disease.”
Young said during a board meeting Tuesday the action was a possibility as the positive case numbers keep rising, reaching 55 today with one virus-related hospitalization.
Most cases apparently are related to out-of-state travel to popular vacation spots like Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg and Dollywood, he added.
Tazewell County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 40 cases being reported within the last four weeks. The Commonwealth of Virginia’s report does not distinguish active from recovered cases.
“Administrative measures such as thoroughly cleaning public buildings including the Tazewell County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office will continue,” board Chair Charlie Stacy said in the announcement. “At this time we need the public’s support in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Simple daily hygiene steps as well as showing respect and care for others by wearing a facial mask, if you’re able, go a long way in slowing the spread.”
Young said county officials continue to remain in close contact with federal and state officials, including the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control as the county combats the virus.
“We cannot stress the importance of our community following COVID-19 guidelines, including practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, not going out if you’re sick and wearing a facial covering,” he said.
The board will evaluate the closures on a weekly basis. he added, and other steps may be taken should the case numbers begin increasing at a faster rate.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
