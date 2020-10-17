TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County on verge of having 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday while new cases were reported in West Virginia by the Mercer County Board of Education.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that Tazewell County had 399 cases of COVID-19 with 44 hospitalizations and two deaths.
In Bland County, there were 64 cases reported as of Friday along with three hospitalizations and five deaths. Giles County had 110 deaths, four hospitalizations and five deaths, and Wythe County had 303 confirmed cases with 26 hospitalizations and six deaths. Buchanan County has 220 confirmed cases, 13 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Across the state line in West Virginia, the Mercer County Board of Education reported that a Straley Elementary School employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff known to have been exposed had been quarantined, and the Mercer County Health Department was conducting further contact tracing. A deep cleaning and disinfecting of all the school’s affected areas also would be completed.
Another positive COVID-19 case was at an adult education program at the Mercer County Technical Education Center, according to the Mercer County Board of Education. Staff members and students who were known to be exposed were quarantined, and the county health department was conducting contact tracing. The school’s affected areas were scheduled to undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.