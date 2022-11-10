TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County voters went heavily for 9th District Incumbent Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith on Tuesday, and several contested municipal races were decided.
Griffith, who was easily reelected, was challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
The Tazewell County unofficial results showed Griffith beating DeVaughn by a vote of 9,823 to 1,604.
In Bluefield, three town council seat were up, with only three candidates: Cathy C. Payne, Anglis Trigg Jr. and Roy Lee Riffe.
Trigg led the ballot with 1,019 votes while Riffe received 974 and Payne 912.
In Richlands, Mayor Rod D. Cury ran unopposed as did the three candidates for three town council seats available: Laura A. Mollo, Rick L. Wood II and Jannis R. “Jan” White.
Cury garnered 1,145 votes with White receiving the most votes for the council seats with 768, followed by Mollo’s 761 and Wood’s 723.
However, four candidates were running to complete the unexpired terms of two former Richlands Council members who recently resigned. Those terms end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Candidates for the two seats were Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales.
Bales and Jackson will fill those two seats.
Bales received 823 votes and Jackson garnered 700, followed by Deel with 494 and Moats with 469.
Three candidates were running for three seats on Cedar Bluff Town Council: Kenneth M. Shepard, Terry L. Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin.
McGlothlin picked up 192 votes while Shepard received 173 and Stevenson 159.
In Tazewell, Micheal F. Hoops ran unopposed for mayor, picking up 948 votes.
Five candidates ran for three open council seats on Tazewell Town Council: Zach T. Hash, Jonathan E. Hankins, Justin A. Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach T. Cline.
Hankins, Davis and Cline won the three seats.
Hankins led the ticket with 924, followed by Davis with 691 and Cline with 675.
Takach garnered 375 votes and Hash 232.
Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson was reelected, besting challenger J. Danny Williams by a vote of 79 to Williams’ 65.
Six candidates ran for four Pocahontas Town Council seats: Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. LaFon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy” Gibson and Don E. Cates II.
Brinegar, LaFon, Sluss and Michael Gibson will fill those seats.
Brinegar led the ticket with 96 votes; LaFon picked up 91; Sluss, 85; Michael Gibson, 72; Cates, 65 and M.K. Gibson, 63.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said canvassing began Wednesday and the election will be certified on Monday.
Earls said some votes still need to be counted, those mailed and postmarked by Nov. 8 and some provisional ballots, but likely not enough to change the outcome of any of the races.
“There will be some changes in the totals,” he said of the outstanding ballots to be counted, but they are probably spread out enough to have a minimal impact.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.