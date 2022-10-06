TAZEWELL, Va. — The search is ongoing for a missing California teen who has family in Tazewell County.
Brandi Mitchem of Tazewell said her daughter, 15-year-old Alena Mitchem who has been living with her father in San Diego, has been missing for two weeks.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s’ Office is also involved with the search, posting information on social media and working with the family.
Mitchem said no one suspected her daughter had any problems at all.
“Pretty much, so far, about the only things we know about the case is she disappeared (on Sept. 21) and has not been seen since,” she said. “She took her birth certificate, her Social Security card, her PlayStation 4, her cell phone and her computer, a laptop.”
Mitchem there are no leads so far and her daughter is a “straight A” student.
“She left a letter that some woman was picking her up who took in runaways,” she said. “She was upset because she did not have any freedoms and wanted to get a job, that she loved her family, but … It’s just not her.”
Mitchem said as far as she knows Alena did not have a boyfriend and the California police so far have no leads.
But it is possible she may be coming to Tazewell County to see her mother, Mitchem said.
Kristi Yates, Alena’s cousin, said her cell phone has not been turned on and her PlayStation and laptop have not been used and she has not been on any of her social media.
“She vanished,” Yates said. “We just need help finding her.”
Mitchem said officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are doing as much as they can, even hanging missing person flyers for her.
“We are just trying to get her out there if anybody has any information,” she said. “She also has a grandmother in Green Valley…”
Mitchem said she is running out of options.
“My baby is missing,” she said.
Alena Mitchem is 5’4” tall, weighs 155 pounds, green eyes, brownish blonde hair, which is possibly died green, and her nickname is Gracie.
Anyone with any information can call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 1-858-565-5200 or the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-5966.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
