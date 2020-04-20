TAZEWELL, Va. — ArcelorMittal Extra Energy mine in Tazewell County was idled Friday.
Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager with the state Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), said 51 miners have been furloughed.
“They stated the closure was due to the market conditions because of COVID-19,” she said. “Company officials are not sure when the mine will reopen.”
However, Kesterson said all Contura Energy mines in Dickenson County and Patriot Mining in Wise County that were closed earlier this month have reopened.
Contura has about 285 employees and the company said at the time it closed they would reevaluate the closure on April 20.
“They tell us the miners are wearing masks,” Kesterson said.
Coronado Global Resources announced the closing of mines in Buchanan and Wise counties earlier this month.
Buchanan’s No. 1 mine saw about 543 workers temporarily laid off.
That operation is a large one, Kesterson said, producing 5 million tons of coal in 2019.
INMET mining in Wise County was also closed temporarily due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, she said.
Kesterson said about 95 employees were affected at the Osaka, Pigeon Creek, North Fork and D-31 mines, all in Wise County.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
