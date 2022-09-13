FALLS MILLS, Va. — Tazewell County officials are mulling over a plan that calls for the construction of rustic cabins at the Falls Mills Lake.
The county Board of Supervisors have a six-month option to purchase the lake, a popular recreation and fishing site located not far from Bluefield, Va. If the county acts on that option, the goal would be to make various improvements to the lake, including cabins, paddle boats, picnic areas and more.
Maggie Asbury, the Northern District board member, said the proposed improvements would be comparable to the Cavitt’s Creek Park in North Tazewell.
Cabins were added to Cavitt’s Creek in 2017, along with other infrastructure upgrades.
Asbury said the envisioned additions to the Falls Mills Lake are in the “preliminary stages,” and are contingent upon the county exercising the six-month option and purchasing the lake, which is privately owned.
“The (Virginia) Department of Wildlife Resources is still in a lease agreement with the family,” Asbury said of the owners of the property. “We have only signed a six-month option to buy. So we have to make a decision by January if we are going to buy the lake.”
While some in the Falls Mill community already assume that the county owns the land, the lake is, in fact, privately owned, according to Asbury.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property in my district,” Asbury said. “In fact, the county has stocked it with trout within the last six months.”
A legal advertisement appeared recently in the Daily Telegraph seeking proposals from private entities willing to lease and develop rustic cabins along the lake for lodging for those individuals permitted to use the Spearhead Trails in the nearby Boissevain community.
But Asbury said nothing can happen until the county decides whether or not to act on the option to purchase the property.
“We put this (the legal advertisement) out to see if there was anyone interested in maybe running it for us,” Asbury said.
The (Virginia) Department of Wildlife Resources is still overseeing the property at the present time, and public fishing is still allowed at the lake.
“If we chose to buy it, the county would be the owner of the lake,” Asbury said. “The private owners have been wonderful to work it.”
As far as where cabins would be constructed along the lake, Asbury said County Administrator Eric Young was working on that, along with the county’s engineering and maintenance department.
Young said the county purchased an option to buy the Falls Mills Lake from the current owner in June.
The option gives the county the right to buy the lake for the pre-agreed price of $800,000 paid over ten years. The option, however, does not require the county to buy the property, according to Young.
“We advertised to see if any developers are interested in a public private partnership to develop the property for recreational activity,” Young said. “With an eye towards increasing tourism in the Pocahontas area, the board is exploring opportunities to entice additional private recreational development, especially lodging.”
Young said the vision for the rustic cabins along the lake would be short-term rentals. The cabins would not be used as permanent housing, but could be utilized by ATV tourists.
Young said the board’s concept is modeled after the county’s agreement with Trailhead Lodging’s development of the Boissevain Miner’s Park as an ATV resort. In that case, the land belongs to the county with a long-term lease to the developer who constructs and operates rental cabins on the property and maintains the remainder of the park for the public.
“We are anxious to see if someone in the private sector will step forward to take advantage of this opportunity,” Young said.
Young said the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ lease to maintain the lake and adjoining property is still good for another two years.
