A Tazewell County man has hit the jackpot in the Virginia Lottery.
As opposed to playing a scratch-off ticket, George Cole of North Tazewell won $886,819 through a new online Virginia Lottery game, the lottery announced Thursday.
The game, called "The Lamp," features a continuous, growing jackpot and can be played on the lottery’s mobile app.
Cole played the game at home on his personal device while relaxing, the Virginia Lottery said in a press release announcing the local winner.
“I thought I’d play before going to get the day started,” he later told lottery officials.
Cole had been keeping an eye on the growing jackpot in that online game, which had recently risen to record-setting territory. It was the largest-ever online prize since the Virginia Lottery began online play in July 2020, according to the news release.
“Somebody’s got to win it. It might as well be me,” Cole said.
Cole did win, hitting the jackpot for $886,819. He was recently presented a ceremonial check by lottery officials.
“My heart about stopped when I realized I’d won,” he said.
Cole said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.
Tazewell County received nearly $5.6 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, according to the lottery. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
