NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. – A local man described his feelings as "shock" and "disbelief" when he redeemed a winning Virginia Lottery ticket for $100,000.
George Hayes of North Tazewell, Va. matched all five winning numbers in the June 20 Cash 5 night drawing, according to a statement released Thursday by the Virginia Lottery.
Hayes bought his winning ticket at Stop & Save, located at 210 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell, Va. The winning numbers were 1-13-15-20-23. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select the ticket's numbers.
“It feels good,” he said, when asked by lottery officials how it felt to win such a large prize.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.