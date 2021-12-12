TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old Virginia man.
Brandon Michael Schools was last seen on Aug.29 in Pounding Mill, Va. His cellphone has not been active since the last time he was seen. He has various tattoos on his arm, chest and neck. Schools is seen most of the time wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. He has several medical conditions that require medication and may need medical assistance.
People with any information concerning the whereabouts of Brandon Michael Schools is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0902.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
