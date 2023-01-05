TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man who pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges including rape of a child under 13 years of age and sodomy by force or victim helplessness is facing 40 years in prison after being sentenced in Tazewell County Circuit Court.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Christopher Plaster and Sheriff Brian Hieatt announced that Danile Andrew Mathena, 43, of Bluefield, Va., was sentenced in circuit court to 40 years in prison for multiple crimes against children which occurred between 2018 through 2019.
Mathena entered a guilty plea on Aug. 2, 2022, to charges including: rape of a child under 13 years of age; rape through the use of force, threat, and intimidation; two counts of sodomy by force or victim helplessness; aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age; aggravated sexual battery of a child between 13 and 14 years of age by force; indecent liberties by a guardian of a child under 15 years of age; and indecent liberties of a child by a parent.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury presented evidence Tuesday to the court at sentencing detailing Mathena’s personal accounts of the abuse he caused the victims to endure for over a year. Asbury argued for the maximum sentence the law would allow based on the depravity of the defendant’s actions and the impact the abuse would have on his victims over their lifetime. After hearing arguments and consideration of the evidence, the ourt imposed an active prison sentence of 40 years.
“I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Chief Deputy Harold Heatley and Detective Michelle Conklin for their hard work and dedication in this matter and all matters of this nature,” said Plaster said. “I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for the many hours that she devoted to ensuring that the victims in this matter received justice.”
“Most importantly, we want to recognize the courage and the resilience the survivors, in this case, have shown throughout this process. Children are our most precious assets and they should be protected and advocated for at all costs,” Plaster stated.
Sheriff Hieatt said that he wanted to sincerely thank his Criminal Investigation Division, the CARE Center, the Victim Witness Assistance Program, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the amount of work that was put into investigating and prosecuting this case.
“Their work is a clear demonstration of the great cooperation and determination that goes into working these types of crimes. This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities and we pray this verdict has provided some measure of closure to the victims of these heinous crimes,” Hieatt said.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury was the prosecutor.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
