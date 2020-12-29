MARION, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper is investigating a fatal crash in Smyth County, Va. that involved a Tazewell County, Va. resident.
Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Blevins is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County. The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. Monday on Matson Drive, less than a mile north of Williams Road, Corrine N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said in a statement released Tuesday.
A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and struck a church. The vehicle came to a stop inside the structure.
The driver, Chancy L. Sutherland, 42, of Cedar Bluff, Va., died at the scene, Geller stated. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
No one was inside the church at the time. The crash remains under investigation.
