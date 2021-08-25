BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Beaver-Graham football game was postponed because of positive COVID cases and quarantines at Graham High School, and there has been five positive COVID cases and 70 students quarantined, Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Chris Stacy said.
Stacy said misinformation that 130 students had tested positive was a “gross inaccuracy.”
“The majority of the positive cases and the quarantines have impacted our athletic teams leading to the Graham High School and Graham Middle School ceasing all athletic activities for the next week,” he said. “No one from Tazewell County Public Schools has ever reported 130 positive cases for either Graham High School or the entire school system.”
Stacy said Tazewell County itself as a whole reported 119 positive cases last week.
The school system will continue to work with the the Tazewell County Health Department as well as the state Department of Health and the Department of Education and listen to the CDC to “ensure the safety our our children, faculty and staff,” he added.
Stacy said accurate numbers on the number of cases in the school system will be reported each Wednesday.
The game has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
“While I understand the disappointment associated with the postponement of the Graham football game, Tazewell County Public Schools will not jeopardize the safety of our students, coaches or community members for the sake of this traditional rival game,” Stacy said. “We fully expect our athletic teams to resume practices and competitions next week.”
The higher number of positive cases was voiced at the Mercer County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
According to the official numbers released by the Tazewell County Public Schools Wednesday, the school system has a total of 40 positive cases among students (15 in Bluefield area); six positive employees; 336 students quarantined (140 of those in the Bluefield area); and five employees quarantined.
