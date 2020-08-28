TAZEWELL, Va. — Because of a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Bluefield College, Tazewell County is now classified as a “high risk location” for contracting the virus.
County Administrator Eric Young said the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) calculates the classification using many variables, including available hospital beds, on-hand medical personnel and positivity rate per 100,000 person population.
During the week of Aug. 16, Tazewell County’s score dropped from 8.7 to 4.9 categorizing the county as low risk, he said.
However, In VDH’s most recent report, which came out on Tuesday, Tazewell County’s score significantly rose to 14.0 resulting in the its categorization being moved to high risk for the first time since reporting began in March.
"The sharp rise is primarily accredited to the significant increase in the average daily cases reported which included 23 individuals from Bluefield College who tested positive within two days,” Young said. "The college has had 25 positive tests since last Wednesday. This resulted in the largest number of cases reported in a single day by Tazewell County – 21 on August 22."
The college initially had 19 cases last week, all football players, after some students attended a social gathering in the Radford area the prior weekend.
All who had been in contact with them at the college were isolated.
Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for BC, said Thursday the increased number came from those who had been isolated.
“We had a few in isolation develop symptoms and tested positive which moved them from isolation into quarantine,” he said. “No physical changes or new individuals previously unaccounted for, just how we are tracking them.”
“Apart from the college’s outbreak the case numbers across the county continue to hold steady in the low to moderate risk range,” Young said. “Therefore the board is not going to consider any additional restrictions on public activity or businesses at this time. We will watch the daily case counts and wait on next week’s report.”
Young said the county is “very concerned about the high number of cases at Bluefield College and continues to monitor the situation.”
“We have worked closely with the administration to assist with their needs,” he said. “The Board of Supervisors has approved $38,000 in CARES Act funding to assist the college in stopping the current spread and preventing future outbreaks. This will come to the college in three installments beginning next week. When we met in the spring with the college’s leadership team to discuss their plan in the event of an outbreak, it was clear they had put a great deal of thought and effort into their response plan. This preparation has played a significant role in the college’s ability to immediately take action immediately.”
Young said local health officials have affirmed and assisted with the college’s processes for immediately identifying the outbreak. They have also affirmed the decision to quarantine those that tested positive, and the isolating of those who were in close contact with any individual that tested positive.
“This has resulted in over 300 rapid tests administered since Wednesday at Bluefield College at this time,” Young said. “Currently, there are 25 individuals who are quarantined and 54 who are in isolation. Sixty-four students are quarantined or isolated on campus, while the remaining 15 are in their homes or residences. All individuals have been instructed to remain in their locations of quarantine or isolation and educated on the importance of remaining in place during this time. The health and welfare of the campus community and greater community is of upmost importance to Bluefield College leadership.”
The outbreak at the college will continue to statistically influence VDH’s rating for at least three more weeks, he added.
Concord University has also seen some positive test results returned after the initial testing of all students.
A statement by CU on Thursday said 1,559 members of faculty, staff, and students over a three day period beginning on August 12. From this initial group, five tested positive, representing 0.32 percent.
Those affected, and others who have had close contact with the individuals who tested positive, have been contacted and will quarantine for at least 14 days.
In addition to initial test results, two other positive cases have been self-reported to university officials, and Concord University’s Student Health Center has used its rapid test machine to detect two additional cases, the statement said. That brings the total of positive cases to nine, but university officials say only two cases are currently active, meaning only two people are in isolation.
Tazewell County’s total number of positive cases stood at 184 Thursday with 13 hospitalizations and one death. Buchanan County has had 97 cases, six hospitalizations and one death. Giles County has 37 cases with two hospitalizations and Bland County has had a total of 42 cases and one hospitalization.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.