TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Schools announced Wednesday that preparations are now underway for students to complete the 2019-2020 school year through online assignments, paper packets or a combination of both.
Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the school system, said in a statement Wednesday that local school administrators have received more guidance from the state superintendent and are now beginning the planning stage for completing the 2019-2020 school year.
“All students will be required to complete the grade/course in which they are currently enrolled,” Akers said in the statement. “To do this, our principals, teachers, and central office staff will begin the process of determining where each class/student was on March 13 in relation to curriculum pacing, SOLs, competencies, and content mastery. Once these progress markers are determined, each teacher will compile the needed materials and subject matter content into a deliverable format which may include online assignments, paper packets, and/or a combination of both. All students will have the content delivered in a manner that will meet their instructional ability level. We will also consider any special needs or services required for educational attainment.”
In addition, Akers said the school system will also begin looking at dates later in the summer to possibly hold events such as high school graduation and prom.
“At this time, we will not set dates for those events as we will need further guidance from the governor of Virginia regarding our ability to hold large crowd gatherings,” Akers said. “We appreciate the patience of all of our school personnel, students, parents, and community members. We are all in this together!”
Governor Ralph Northam canceled the school for the remainder of the school year on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the growing number of confirmed cases in Virginia.
So far 4,470 people had been tested as of Wednesday morning with 290 confirmed cases, 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
